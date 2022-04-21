Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.11

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.11 and last traded at C$36.90, with a volume of 140924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

