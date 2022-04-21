Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,575 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 60,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $946.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

