Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will announce $15.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 73.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

