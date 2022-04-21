Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0283 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and $145.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00267860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001249 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

