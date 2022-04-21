Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.91

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 195250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,478,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 95,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

