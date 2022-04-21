Governor DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31,448.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.16 million and $31,448.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,903,255 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.