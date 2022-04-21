Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOOD. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

FOOD opened at C$2.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$189.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$10.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.37.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

