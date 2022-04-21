Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.09. Globe Life also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 494,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,425. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Globe Life by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

