Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.31

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.31 and traded as low as C$20.29. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$20.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.27.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 145.55%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.