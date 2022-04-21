Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 333285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.16) to GBX 600 ($7.81) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

