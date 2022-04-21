GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 9.1%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.69 and last traded at $49.11. Approximately 39,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,432,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Get GitLab alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.