Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €16.20 ($17.42) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Getlink has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.14.

About Getlink (Get Rating)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

