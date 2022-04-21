Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-7.85 EPS.
GPC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.18. 34,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,512. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
