GenTrust LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $365.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.44.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

