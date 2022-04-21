Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.78

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 17469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

GENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The company has a market cap of $762.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $62,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.