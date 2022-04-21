Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.70.

Generac stock opened at $259.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $245.40 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.69.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

