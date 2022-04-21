GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $32.12

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.12, but opened at $31.35. GDS shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 12,141 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $1,455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

