Gather (GTH) Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Gather (GTH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Gather has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $662,403.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gather

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Buying and Selling Gather

