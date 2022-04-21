GamyFi Platform (GFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,732.00

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $172,143.94 and $10,732.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00045633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.30 or 0.07316264 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00036851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,753.42 or 0.99624600 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

