FYDcoin (FYD) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,236.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $5,236.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 583,417,104 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

