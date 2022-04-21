FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ASOS Plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASOS in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOMY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($50.09) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,824.50.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. ASOS has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $74.68.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.