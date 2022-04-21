fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 7.6%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 247,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,920,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 3.61.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 148,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

