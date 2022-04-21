FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Trading 1.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $32.07. 121,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDEC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

