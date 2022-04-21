FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Shares Up 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. 2,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

