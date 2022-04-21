Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,618,272 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $9.34.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 0.05.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

