Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,618,272 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $9.34.
FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 0.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
