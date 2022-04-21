Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $453 million-$481 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.63 million.Forward Air also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.61 EPS.

Shares of FWRD opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.