Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

