Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 95,500 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

GEL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:GEL opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.34. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

