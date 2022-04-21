Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,100 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 148.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.