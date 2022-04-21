Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,300 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Regency Centers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

