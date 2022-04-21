Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,914 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chemed by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock worth $2,134,537. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $511.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.61. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.