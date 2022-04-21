Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,587,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $205.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

