Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,338 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

VEA opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

