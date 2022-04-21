Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $28,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.22. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.18 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

