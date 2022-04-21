Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after buying an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,740,000 after buying an additional 155,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $65,002,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 678,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

