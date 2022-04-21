Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $578,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $161.90 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $173.41.

