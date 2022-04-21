Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $463,000 Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CUZ opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

