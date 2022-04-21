Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.22% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after buying an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,933,000 after acquiring an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

PNFP opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

