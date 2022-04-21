Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $14,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,867,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.25 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,812.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

