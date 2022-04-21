Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $264.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.86 and a 200-day moving average of $282.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $244.16 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

