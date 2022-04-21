Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 5,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $67.67 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

