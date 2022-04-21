Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $49,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 1,166,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,601,969. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

