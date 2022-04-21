Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 3.1%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 24,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 702,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

