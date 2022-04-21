Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluence Energy.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million.
Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 1,586,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,561. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19.
In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.
About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
