Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:FLS opened at $36.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

