Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Trading Up 7.4%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $86.08. Approximately 16,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,185,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.15.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.