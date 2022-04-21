Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $710,657.31

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $710,657.31 and $98.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

About Flixxo

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

