Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.68

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 45541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $164,413,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

