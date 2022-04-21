FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.560 EPS.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

