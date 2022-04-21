First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,402,000.

FPX traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 95,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.03. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $94.60 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

